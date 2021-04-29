Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,276. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $35.48.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

