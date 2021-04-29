Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $11.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,896. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $703.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

