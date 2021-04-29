Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$4.80 by Analysts at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by CIBC to C$4.80 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.84.

CS opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 over the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

