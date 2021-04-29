Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.94 million and the lowest is $32.10 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $130.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $127.89 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $419.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

