Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Upgraded to Outperform by CSFB

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$40.00. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power stock opened at C$39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.91. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.92.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.