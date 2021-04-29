Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

COF traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,256. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

