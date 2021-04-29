Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 44,104 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.10% of Exelixis worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,198. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 6,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.