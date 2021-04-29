Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 176.2% in April

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.14. Capcom has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.
Capcom Company Profile
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
