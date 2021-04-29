Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 176.2% in April

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Capcom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.14. Capcom has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.41 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.