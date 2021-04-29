Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

MDT opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

