Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $229,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.