Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report sales of $286.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.70 million and the highest is $297.30 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $236.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 806.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $47,739,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 327,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

