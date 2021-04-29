Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

