Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

GOEV has been the subject of several other reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12. Canoo has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, equities analysts expect that Canoo will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

