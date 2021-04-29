Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNI. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

