Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,229,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.