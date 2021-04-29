Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 424,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.