Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 1,262,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $913,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

