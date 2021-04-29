Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Camden National stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $710.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

