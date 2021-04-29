Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

