Calyxt (CLXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calyxt stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.36.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

