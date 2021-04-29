Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.05. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:ELY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.16.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.
