Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $47.80. Calix shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 11,641 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Calix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

