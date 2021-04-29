Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $371.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.37.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

