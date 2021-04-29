Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

