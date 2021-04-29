Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30.17 Million Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,172,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,169,000. Nikola accounts for about 21.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKLA. Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

