Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 66,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $237.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

