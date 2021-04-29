CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CAMP stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

