Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.