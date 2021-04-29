Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 960.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

