C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CHRW traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 571.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $208,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

