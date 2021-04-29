Business First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BFST opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

