Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $866.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.31) and last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.27), with a volume of 463025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840.50 ($10.98).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

