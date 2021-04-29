BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes $409,000 Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Separately, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

