BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 395 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

