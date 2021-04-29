BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 162 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

XYL stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $112.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

