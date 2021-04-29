BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

