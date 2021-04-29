BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $155.08 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

