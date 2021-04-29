BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

SWK opened at $206.55 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $211.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

