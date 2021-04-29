BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $872,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

