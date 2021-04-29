BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

