BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.30

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $18.87. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 26,043 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRT. B. Riley increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

