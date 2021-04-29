BRP (TSE:DOO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$111.44.

BRP stock opened at C$115.23 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$33.21 and a 52-week high of C$119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.23.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 7.9499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

