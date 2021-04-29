BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $101.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $93.26. 1,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. BRP has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

