Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRTHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Brother Industries stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

