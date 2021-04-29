Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on BRTHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Brother Industries stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.20.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
