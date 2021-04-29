Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

BRKL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.