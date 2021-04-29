Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 12,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.