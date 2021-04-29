Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.23 and last traded at C$53.60. Approximately 83,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 82,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.94%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

