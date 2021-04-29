Brokers Set Expectations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

