Brokers Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

MEDP stock opened at $167.82 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

