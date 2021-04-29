Brokers Offer Predictions for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Bally’s stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,189,000.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

